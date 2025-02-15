Left Menu

TSMC-Intel Deal: A Semiconductor Shakeup in U.S. Chip Manufacturing

The Trump administration is unlikely to support Taiwan's TSMC taking control of Intel's U.S. chip factories, despite the potential for substantial industry changes. Talks are in early stages, with TSMC hesitant to reveal techniques, and Intel facing a shift in strategy. Market impacts and political considerations loom large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:08 IST
TSMC-Intel Deal: A Semiconductor Shakeup in U.S. Chip Manufacturing

The Trump administration is reportedly skeptical about Taiwan's TSMC assuming control of Intel's U.S. chip factories, despite initial discussions. According to a White House official, while foreign investment is welcome, operational control by a foreign entity is doubtful.

Bloomberg reported that discussions between TSMC and the Trump team have begun, indicating TSMC's potential interest in taking a controlling stake in Intel's U.S. operations. However, challenges abound, as TSMC would need to disclose proprietary manufacturing techniques, and Intel would need to accept a significant operational overhaul.

Economists and analysts express mixed reactions, noting the potential reshaping of Intel's business model closer to fabless competitors if TSMC operates its fabs. Market analysts note the financial and strategic implications for both companies and the broader semiconductor industry, with potential tariff considerations adding another layer of complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025