TSMC-Intel Deal: A Semiconductor Shakeup in U.S. Chip Manufacturing

The Trump administration is reportedly skeptical about Taiwan's TSMC assuming control of Intel's U.S. chip factories, despite initial discussions. According to a White House official, while foreign investment is welcome, operational control by a foreign entity is doubtful.

Bloomberg reported that discussions between TSMC and the Trump team have begun, indicating TSMC's potential interest in taking a controlling stake in Intel's U.S. operations. However, challenges abound, as TSMC would need to disclose proprietary manufacturing techniques, and Intel would need to accept a significant operational overhaul.

Economists and analysts express mixed reactions, noting the potential reshaping of Intel's business model closer to fabless competitors if TSMC operates its fabs. Market analysts note the financial and strategic implications for both companies and the broader semiconductor industry, with potential tariff considerations adding another layer of complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)