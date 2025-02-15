Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's GCC Policy 2025: A Gateway to Global Tech Leadership

Madhya Pradesh's new Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025 aims to attract multinational companies and establish the state as a technological hub. In alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India initiatives, the policy is expected to transform the state's economic landscape at the Global Investors Summit-2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the state's ambitious Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, designed to establish Madhya Pradesh as a key digital and technological hub on the global stage.

The policy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India, aiming to transform the state's economic landscape. The Global Investors Summit-2025 in Bhopal will serve as the launchpad for this initiative, featuring Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration.

The summit will not only elevate the state's GCC sector but also attract significant investment proposals. With over 1,600 GCCs in India, Madhya Pradesh is set to increase its share through targeted investments. The policy aims to create a thriving environment for IT, finance, and business process outsourcing industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

