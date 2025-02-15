Madhya Pradesh's GCC Policy 2025: A Gateway to Global Tech Leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the state's ambitious Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, designed to establish Madhya Pradesh as a key digital and technological hub on the global stage.

The policy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India, aiming to transform the state's economic landscape. The Global Investors Summit-2025 in Bhopal will serve as the launchpad for this initiative, featuring Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration.

The summit will not only elevate the state's GCC sector but also attract significant investment proposals. With over 1,600 GCCs in India, Madhya Pradesh is set to increase its share through targeted investments. The policy aims to create a thriving environment for IT, finance, and business process outsourcing industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)