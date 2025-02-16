Sky Soaring: India’s Drone Boom Revealed

In a dramatic surge of technological advancement, India has registered more than 29,500 drones, with the national capital, Delhi, accounting for the highest number at 4,882, according to official data.

Following Delhi, the states with the most registered drones are Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, with 4,588 and 4,132 drones, respectively. Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), updated as of January 29, highlights that the country now boasts a total fleet of 29,501 registered drones.

The Director General of Civil Aviation has issued Type Certificates to 96 different drone models, primarily utilized for agricultural purposes. The government has facilitated easier drone registration by abolishing the passport requirement, replacing it with voter ID or driving licenses, and introduced an airspace map delineating green, yellow, and red zones for drone operations.

