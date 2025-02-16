HFCL's Global Expansion and Strategic Growth Plans

Amid strategic expansions and promising export prospects, domestic telecom gear manufacturer HFCL is setting its sights on a significant revenue enhancement to Rs 10,000 crore. Top executive Mahendra Nahata reported a robust order book, amounting to Rs 10,000 crore as of December 31, 2024.

The firm is amplifying its global footprint by appointing new personnel and establishing distributors in key markets to boost optic fiber exports. Nahata highlighted Europe's strategic role, with a new optical fiber cable production facility in Poland set to augment its presence after exemption from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.

Despite registering Rs 1,012 crore in revenue for December 2024 and securing major orders for BharatNet Phase III, HFCL faces some hurdles due to equipment supply delays. Nevertheless, the company projects growth in defense contracts, although these orders face lengthy approval processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)