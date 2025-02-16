Left Menu

HFCL's Global Expansion and Strategic Growth Plans

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL is expanding its global presence and focusing on defense supplies to achieve a targeted revenue of Rs 10,000 crore. With new facilities and orders in Europe and a robust order book, the company aims to boost international sales, despite some challenges in equipment supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:48 IST
HFCL's Global Expansion and Strategic Growth Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid strategic expansions and promising export prospects, domestic telecom gear manufacturer HFCL is setting its sights on a significant revenue enhancement to Rs 10,000 crore. Top executive Mahendra Nahata reported a robust order book, amounting to Rs 10,000 crore as of December 31, 2024.

The firm is amplifying its global footprint by appointing new personnel and establishing distributors in key markets to boost optic fiber exports. Nahata highlighted Europe's strategic role, with a new optical fiber cable production facility in Poland set to augment its presence after exemption from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.

Despite registering Rs 1,012 crore in revenue for December 2024 and securing major orders for BharatNet Phase III, HFCL faces some hurdles due to equipment supply delays. Nevertheless, the company projects growth in defense contracts, although these orders face lengthy approval processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025