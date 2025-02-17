Xi Jinping's Call to Private Tech Entrepreneurs: A Shift in China's Tech Strategy

President Xi Jinping addressed China's private tech sector, highlighting a significant policy shift amid growing global tech tensions. His speech at the symposium aimed to rekindle confidence among tech giants.

The event included Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, illustrating the government's renewed support for entrepreneurship and innovation, despite recent sectoral crackdowns.

The meeting hinted at China's strategic pivot, encouraging expansion and signaling the end of regulatory hurdles. Experts view it as a crucial step in aligning economic growth with technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)