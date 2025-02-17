Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Call to Private Tech Entrepreneurs: A Shift in China's Tech Strategy

President Xi Jinping spoke at a symposium attended by key tech figures, including Jack Ma, signaling a shift in China's approach to its private sector. Experts believe this meeting indicates a move towards supportive policies for tech companies, showing China's intent to bolster innovation against Western challenges.

President Xi Jinping addressed China's private tech sector, highlighting a significant policy shift amid growing global tech tensions. His speech at the symposium aimed to rekindle confidence among tech giants.

The event included Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, illustrating the government's renewed support for entrepreneurship and innovation, despite recent sectoral crackdowns.

The meeting hinted at China's strategic pivot, encouraging expansion and signaling the end of regulatory hurdles. Experts view it as a crucial step in aligning economic growth with technological advancement.

