ANGEL's J2810 Water Filters Achieve Prestigious NSF Certification

ANGEL has obtained NSF certification for its J2810 series of microfiltration water filters, establishing its prominence in water purification. The certification emphasizes ANGEL's product quality, readying the company for global market expansion with its innovative solutions in the catering industry.

ANGEL, a prominent name in water purification technology, has announced a significant milestone as its J2810 series microfiltration water filters receive the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification. The rigorous certification process underscores the product's adherence to NSF/ANSI 42 standards for material safety and structural integrity.

NSF certification is esteemed worldwide for its stringent testing standards in the drinking water treatment industry, spotlighting aspects such as material safety, structural integrity, and filtration effectiveness. This approval reaffirms ANGEL's technological prowess and the international market readiness of its innovations in the catering industry.

The J2810 series offers durable, high-efficiency microfiltration solutions specifically for the catering sector, efficiently removing impurities to ensure safer water for food service businesses. With features like parallel carbon fiber filters and quick-change design, these filters adapt to varied commercial settings, supporting different installations and devices.

