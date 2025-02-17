Left Menu

Hong Kong Market Edges Lower Amid Tech Rally Gains

Hong Kong equities slightly decreased while Chinese stocks saw modest gains as investors took profits from a tech rally, influenced by President Xi Jinping's meeting with private entrepreneurs. Hang Seng index reached an early high before closing slightly lower, and tech stocks showed divergence with Baidu's decline.

Hong Kong equities took a step back from recent peaks on Monday, with the Hang Seng index closing slightly lower by a mere 4.10 points. This comes as investors began to cash in on gains from a tech-fueled rally, following significant meetings between President Xi Jinping and major private companies, such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Huawei.

Although the Hang Seng Tech index lost momentum, ending 0.5% down, artificial intelligence and robotics stocks supported a rise in the Shanghai Composite index by 0.27% to finish at 3,355.83. Meanwhile, the blue-chip CSI300 index also noted a subdued increase by 0.21%.

Despite optimistic predictions from Goldman Sachs expecting a 19% jump in the index over the coming year, experts caution about potential negative factors including policy disappointments and geopolitical tensions. Jon Withaar from Pictet Asset Management warns of forthcoming market volatility as investors grapple with short-term bullish sentiment.

