Ikonz Studios Secures $5M to Revolutionize AI Content Creation

AI startup Ikonz Studios has successfully raised $5 million in pre-series A funding, with contributions from well-known American-Canadian singer-songwriter Marc Jordan among others.

This investment will enable Ikonz to significantly broaden its intellectual property (IP) holdings across India and attract global attention, while also enhancing its technical capabilities and execution teams.

The company plans to expand its employee base from 34 to nearly 100, predominantly in India, in a bid to strengthen its leadership in AI-driven interactive content. Furthermore, the Hyderabad-based studio is targeting a threefold increase in revenue this year and is preparing for another funding round within four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)