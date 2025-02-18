Left Menu

FDA Overhaul: Neuralink Trial Reviewers Dismissed Amid Workforce Purge

Amid a federal workforce purge, FDA employees reviewing Elon Musk's Neuralink were dismissed. This reduction in staff may slow the review of medical device applications, raising concerns among experts. The layoffs, claimed to be performance-based, may impact Neuralink's brain implant trials and their oversight.

A significant workforce reduction at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saw the dismissal of employees involved in the review process for Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant company, as part of a broader federal workforce overhaul. Sources close to the situation report the layoff of about 20 people, affecting the FDA's office of neurological and physical medicine devices.

Although the dismissed employees' involvement with Neuralink's clinical-trial applications was not believed to be the primary reason for their termination, their absence is expected to hinder the FDA's capacity to process medical device applications swiftly and safely. The cuts have raised alarms among experts regarding the oversight of Neuralink's trials.

"It's intimidating to the FDA professionals who are overseeing Neuralink's trial," stated Victor Krauthamer, a former FDA official. The FDA has yet to comment, as has Elon Musk. The reasons cited for the dismissals were related to performance, despite positive evaluations prior to the layoffs, contributing to suspicions about the nature of the purge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

