Check Point Software Sets Up First Asia-Pacific R&D Centre in Bengaluru
Check Point Software Technologies will establish its first Asia-Pacific R&D Centre in Bengaluru. This facility aims to boost the company's ability to provide secure connectivity for global enterprises. Initially, it will house over 100 engineers and will play a key role in combating advanced cyber threats.
Cyber security leader Check Point Software Technologies announced on Tuesday the establishment of its first Asia-Pacific Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru. This move is set to bolster the firm's capability in offering secure, high-performance connectivity for enterprises on a global scale.
The new R&D facility will serve as a complement to Check Point's main R&D hub located in Tel Aviv, Israel. Positioned within its Bengaluru office, the center is set to accommodate more than 100 engineers initially, with an adaptable framework that allows for future expansion.
Chief Product Officer Nataly Kremer highlighted the importance of this milestone in the company's global innovation efforts. As cyber threats evolve in complexity, the Bengaluru team will be crucial in developing advanced security solutions that assure protection through cutting-edge technology.
