Tesla's Recruitment Drive Sparks India Market Speculation

American electric car pioneer Tesla has launched a hiring spree for multiple positions in India, sparking speculation about its anticipated entry into the Indian market.

The job listings, revealed on Tesla's official website, target positions such as business operations analyst and customer support specialist specifically for the 'Mumbai Suburban' area, and reflect anticipation for significant market development.

This recruitment follows a meeting between Tesla's founder Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after recent shifts in government electric vehicle policy designed to attract foreign investment like Tesla's.

(With inputs from agencies.)