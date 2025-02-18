Left Menu

Tesla's Recruitment Drive Sparks India Market Speculation

Tesla has initiated recruitment for various roles in India, indicating possible market entry. Despite missing details on timelines, meetings between Elon Musk and Indian officials hint at future plans. Note recent policy changes favoring electric vehicle manufacturers with import duty concessions for firms with significant investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:09 IST
Tesla's Recruitment Drive Sparks India Market Speculation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

American electric car pioneer Tesla has launched a hiring spree for multiple positions in India, sparking speculation about its anticipated entry into the Indian market.

The job listings, revealed on Tesla's official website, target positions such as business operations analyst and customer support specialist specifically for the 'Mumbai Suburban' area, and reflect anticipation for significant market development.

This recruitment follows a meeting between Tesla's founder Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after recent shifts in government electric vehicle policy designed to attract foreign investment like Tesla's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025