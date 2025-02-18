Reliance Infrastructure Makes Strategic Move into Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing

Reliance Infrastructure is set to diversify its business portfolio by venturing into the renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector, according to industry insiders. This move marks the company's strategic entry into a rapidly growing industry.

The company has recently assigned top executives to lead this endeavor: Ivan Saha as CEO of Renewable Manufacturing and Mushtaque Hussain as CEO of Battery Manufacturing. Saha, bringing over three decades of experience in solar technology, will oversee the integrated solar manufacturing unit aimed at boosting solar panel production in India. Hussain, with 25 years of experience across diverse sectors, will spearhead the battery manufacturing unit focusing on advanced energy storage solutions.

By setting up these integrated units, Reliance Infrastructure aims to promote self-sufficiency in India's clean energy production, aligning with national goals for renewable energy advancement. Known for its operations in metro rails, toll roads, and power distribution, this new venture represents a significant diversification of Reliance Infrastructure's activities.

