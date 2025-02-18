Left Menu

Reliance Infrastructure Makes Strategic Move into Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing

Reliance Infrastructure is expanding into the renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector. The company has appointed Ivan Saha and Mushtaque Hussain as CEOs to lead solar panel and battery production. This move aims to bolster India's self-sufficiency in clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:54 IST
Reliance Infrastructure Makes Strategic Move into Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure is set to diversify its business portfolio by venturing into the renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector, according to industry insiders. This move marks the company's strategic entry into a rapidly growing industry.

The company has recently assigned top executives to lead this endeavor: Ivan Saha as CEO of Renewable Manufacturing and Mushtaque Hussain as CEO of Battery Manufacturing. Saha, bringing over three decades of experience in solar technology, will oversee the integrated solar manufacturing unit aimed at boosting solar panel production in India. Hussain, with 25 years of experience across diverse sectors, will spearhead the battery manufacturing unit focusing on advanced energy storage solutions.

By setting up these integrated units, Reliance Infrastructure aims to promote self-sufficiency in India's clean energy production, aligning with national goals for renewable energy advancement. Known for its operations in metro rails, toll roads, and power distribution, this new venture represents a significant diversification of Reliance Infrastructure's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025