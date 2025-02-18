Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Meeting Sparks Chinese Tech Stocks Surge

Chinese tech stocks surged as President Xi Jinping's meeting with industry leaders signaled potential regulatory easing. The Hang Seng Tech Index reached a three-year high after Alibaba and Tencent recorded significant gains. This meeting marks a possible end to tech crackdowns, suggesting a favorable outlook for Chinese stocks.

Updated: 18-02-2025 18:54 IST
Chinese tech stocks witnessed a significant rally on Tuesday, driven by optimism stemming from President Xi Jinping's unprecedented meeting with tech entrepreneurs. The meeting indicated a potential shift in regulatory stance, following years of stringent crackdowns in the sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index soared by 2.5%, achieving a new three-year high, with Alibaba and Tencent leading the charge. Analysts interpreted this gathering as a possible conclusion to the suppression of tech giants, paving the way for a more supportive environment for private enterprises.

Moreover, global financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Citi adjusted their perspectives towards Chinese stocks, highlighting advancements in AI and Beijing's pro-business policies as key reasons for an optimistic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

