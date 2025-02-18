Nike and Skims: A Dynamic Duo in Women's Activewear

Nike is set to introduce a groundbreaking women's activewear brand, NikeSKIMS, this spring in collaboration with Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, Skims. This venture is part of CEO Elliott Hill's strategy to revitalize Nike's sales, which have lagged behind competitors like Hoka and New Balance.

The decision comes as Nike looks to strengthen its appeal among female customers, who constituted approximately 40% of its consumer base in 2023. This initiative was highlighted by the company's first Super Bowl ad in nearly 30 years, showcasing prominent female athletes.

NikeSKIMS will offer training apparel, footwear, and accessories, initially debuting in select U.S. retail locations and online. A global rollout is planned for 2026, with an expansion into more retail outlets and the wholesale market.

