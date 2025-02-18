Left Menu

Nike and Skims: A Dynamic Duo in Women's Activewear

Nike plans to launch a new women's activewear brand in collaboration with Skims, targeting increased female consumer engagement. This initiative aligns with CEO Elliott Hill's strategy to revive sales at Nike by focusing on sports roots. The brand will initially launch in the U.S. with a global expansion in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:52 IST
Nike and Skims: A Dynamic Duo in Women's Activewear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nike is set to introduce a groundbreaking women's activewear brand, NikeSKIMS, this spring in collaboration with Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, Skims. This venture is part of CEO Elliott Hill's strategy to revitalize Nike's sales, which have lagged behind competitors like Hoka and New Balance.

The decision comes as Nike looks to strengthen its appeal among female customers, who constituted approximately 40% of its consumer base in 2023. This initiative was highlighted by the company's first Super Bowl ad in nearly 30 years, showcasing prominent female athletes.

NikeSKIMS will offer training apparel, footwear, and accessories, initially debuting in select U.S. retail locations and online. A global rollout is planned for 2026, with an expansion into more retail outlets and the wholesale market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025