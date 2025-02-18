Zelenskiy Stresses Inclusion in Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has delayed his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, originally planned for Wednesday, emphasizing that Ukraine must be a key participant in any peace talks concerning the ongoing conflict with Russia.

During discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskiy expressed the need for inclusive negotiations, asserting that no decisions should be made without Ukraine's involvement. He pointed out the importance of addressing security guarantees involving the United States, Ukraine, and Europe.

Erdogan, speaking at a joint press conference, reinforced the stance that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are undisputed by Ankara. He suggested Turkey as a suitable location for any potential peace discussions involving Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)