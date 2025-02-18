Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stresses Inclusion in Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing Ukraine's necessity in peace talks about the war with Russia. He highlighted ongoing conflict and discussed the importance of inclusive negotiations with Turkish President Erdogan, who supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has delayed his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, originally planned for Wednesday, emphasizing that Ukraine must be a key participant in any peace talks concerning the ongoing conflict with Russia.

During discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskiy expressed the need for inclusive negotiations, asserting that no decisions should be made without Ukraine's involvement. He pointed out the importance of addressing security guarantees involving the United States, Ukraine, and Europe.

Erdogan, speaking at a joint press conference, reinforced the stance that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are undisputed by Ankara. He suggested Turkey as a suitable location for any potential peace discussions involving Russia.

