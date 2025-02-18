Left Menu

FDA Workforce Shakeup Amidst Neuralink Trials: Concerns Rise Over Safety and Efficiency

The FDA let go of employees reviewing Neuralink's brain implant amidst widespread federal job cuts. While authorities claim no direct link to Neuralink, experts worry about the potential hindrance to safe and swift medical device approvals, underscoring broader concerns about government spending reduction efforts spearheaded by Elon Musk.

Over the weekend, several U.S. Food and Drug Administration employees, including those overseeing Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant trials, were dismissed as part of a wider federal workforce reduction, according to anonymous sources. The cuts affected about 20 personnel from the FDA's neurological devices office.

Experts have raised concerns that the mass layoffs could delay the approval process for various medical devices, including Neuralink's. Former FDA official Victor Krauthamer highlighted potential risks to trial participants due to reduced oversight capability.

Despite fears that Neuralink's involvement prompted the dismissals, sources maintain the employees weren't specifically targeted. The White House, citing ethics laws, reassures that Musk's influence over federal spending cuts—aligned with reductions in regulatory oversight—will not conflict with Neuralink's trial safeguarding.

