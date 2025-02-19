Howard Lutnick: Trump's Billionaire Nominee Takes the Helm at Commerce Department

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Howard Lutnick, a billionaire and chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, as the new Secretary for the Commerce Department, in a close vote of 51-45. Lutnick will oversee vital functions such as U.S. export controls, anti-dumping duties, and significant programs like the CHIPS semiconductor initiative.

Lutnick, advising President Trump on trade policy, intends to pursue country-specific tariffs to re-establish trade balance. Amidst delay rumors, he refers to the CHIPS program as a foundational investment in the U.S., with plans to scrutinize its operations. Lutnick, listed at $1.5 billion net worth by Forbes, also seeks a review of firearm export rules.

He aims to boost U.S. access to Canadian dairy markets and protect the U.S. fisheries sector. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz expressed confidence in Lutnick's oversight of wireless spectrum access and taxpayer money efficiency. Lutnick has also highlighted concerns about Chinese tech companies misusing U.S. technology for low-cost AI development, indicating potential restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)