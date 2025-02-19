Left Menu

Revolutionizing Data Forensics: Exterro's Remote Mobile Discovery

Exterro, Inc. introduces Remote Mobile Discovery, an innovation in data risk management that allows secure, remote data collection from mobile devices without physical intervention. This tool enhances e-discovery and forensic workflows, reducing complexity and costs for legal and compliance teams, revolutionizing mobile data investigations.

Exterro, Inc., a leader in data risk management solutions, has announced a groundbreaking tool, Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery. This innovation transforms how e-discovery and digital forensic are conducted by allowing secure, non-intrusive remote data collection from mobile devices, thus overcoming traditional logistical and technical barriers.

Historically, remote data collection involved complex processes that required physical access to devices, often leading to increased costs and time delays. With Exterro's new solution, legal and forensic teams can perform these tasks with ease, using just a few clicks in their platform, effectively streamlining operations and empowering faster decision-making.

The tool supports a wide range of popular applications for comprehensive data gathering and integrates seamlessly into enterprise systems. With its intuitive interface, Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery caters to professionals with varying technical expertise, ensuring efficient case resolutions while adhering to privacy and security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

