Australia's Espionage Dilemma: AUKUS Under Siege

Australia's AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement with the United States and Britain has drawn the attention of foreign intelligence agencies, according to Mike Burgess, the director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO). Speaking on Wednesday, Burgess highlighted the rising threats of espionage and sabotage that target Australia's defense capabilities.

In an annual threat assessment, Burgess stressed that even friendly nations were probing AUKUS's potential, seeking to learn how Australia plans to deploy its submarines and undermining ally confidence. He revealed that defense personnel are being targeted both online and in person, with some receiving gifts containing hidden surveillance devices from foreign counterparts.

ASIO has warned of attempts to destabilize support for AUKUS, with a deteriorating security environment predicted over the next five years. Cyber sabotage by foreign entities poses a significant threat, and incidents involving groups such as Volt Typhoon, a Chinese hacking operation, have required joint efforts between the U.S. and Australian intelligence services to mitigate these risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)