EU's 16th Sanctions Package Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet and Gaming Consoles

EU envoys agree on a 16th sanctions package against Russia, targeting aluminium imports, gaming consoles, and shadow fleet vessels. The measures coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion. New restrictions focus on clamping down on circumvention and expanding the sanctions list of individuals and entities.

Updated: 19-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:32 IST
European Union envoys have reached an agreement on a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, insiders confirmed on Wednesday. This latest package includes bans on importing primary aluminium, sales of gaming consoles, and the listing of 73 vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet.

The sanctions are set to be ratified by EU foreign ministers next Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen touted the measures on social media platform X, emphasizing the EU's clampdown on circumvention strategies.

In parallel, the EU aims to curb Russian oil exports by prohibiting transactions with key Russian ports and airports linked to circumventing the Group of Seven price cap on oil. New sanctions also extend to various video gaming apparatus due to their potential military applications in Russia's drone operations.

