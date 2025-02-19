India's Tech Revolution: New STPI Incubation Center Inaugurated

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) aims to enhance the country's IT and ITeS export capabilities, Union minister Jitin Prasada highlighted during the inauguration of a new incubation center in Salt Lake. This move is part of a broader government effort to position India as a major global technology hub.

In addition to offering cutting-edge facilities, the STPI center at Salt Lake will provide vital resources such as affordable space and financial assistance to startups. The West Bengal government contributed land for the 200,000-square-foot facility, now among five STPIs in the state.

Minister Prasada also emphasized the potential for India to lead in artificial intelligence, supported by abundant data and backed by a Rs 10,000 crore allocation under the IndiaAI scheme. Collaborations between academia and industry are set to benefit from these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)