Left Menu

India's Tech Revolution: New STPI Incubation Center Inaugurated

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has established a new incubation facility at Salt Lake, boosting IT and ITeS exports. Union minister Jitin Prasada announced the government's commitment to transforming India into a global tech hub. The initiative provides resources to startups and promotes AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:25 IST
India's Tech Revolution: New STPI Incubation Center Inaugurated

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) aims to enhance the country's IT and ITeS export capabilities, Union minister Jitin Prasada highlighted during the inauguration of a new incubation center in Salt Lake. This move is part of a broader government effort to position India as a major global technology hub.

In addition to offering cutting-edge facilities, the STPI center at Salt Lake will provide vital resources such as affordable space and financial assistance to startups. The West Bengal government contributed land for the 200,000-square-foot facility, now among five STPIs in the state.

Minister Prasada also emphasized the potential for India to lead in artificial intelligence, supported by abundant data and backed by a Rs 10,000 crore allocation under the IndiaAI scheme. Collaborations between academia and industry are set to benefit from these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025