Digital Platforms: A Double-Edged Sword for LGBTQ+ Africans

LGBTQ+ Africans rely on dating apps as crucial connections in regions where public exposure poses risks, but this reliance introduces dangers of its own. While online platforms create safe spaces for exploration without societal backlash, they also expose users to threats from malicious actors and government surveillance.

With half of African countries criminalizing homosexuality, these digital spaces turn into zones where LGBTQ+ users face blackmail, extortion, and more. Human rights advocates call on technology companies to enhance security measures, such as anonymity features, to protect individuals from online attacks.

Measures proposed include implementing robust privacy protocols and a one-step account lockdown feature. Platforms could also benefit users by allowing reports of threatening incidents. Despite partial cooperation, advocacy groups stress that companies like Meta and platforms such as Grindr must do more to create secure online environments for vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)