Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Game-Changer in Mid-Range Smartphones

Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, a low-cost model aimed at capturing the mid-range smartphone market. Priced at $599, it boasts a 6.1-inch display, a 48-megapixel camera, and the A18 chip for powerful performance. Notably, it includes Apple's AI features and the new C1 chip for cellular connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:38 IST
Apple has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 16e, which aims to capture a significant portion of the mid-range market. Priced at $599, the device leaves behind the SE moniker and features a robust A18 chip, empowering users with Apple's advanced intelligence capabilities.

The iPhone 16e offers a significant upgrade over previous budget models, featuring a 6.1-inch display identical to the iPhone 16 and a 48-megapixel camera system. It also includes a C1 modem chip designed in-house, replacing the components traditionally sourced from Qualcomm.

Set to be available for pre-order in 59 countries from February 21, the iPhone 16e marks a major shift for Apple. It introduces USB Type-C charging, aligning with European Union regulations, after the discontinuation of the SE model and iPhone 14 in the region due to non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

