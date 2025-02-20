Apple Targets Mid-Market with AI-Powered iPhone 16e

In a strategic move to reclaim mid-market consumers, Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, a budget-conscious phone equipped with artificial intelligence, on Wednesday. This new release, targeting markets in China and India, eliminates the SE series label and challenges Android rivals with AI integration.

This latest entry-level phone, priced at $599, represents a $170 increase from its predecessor, the SE. Despite the hike, the iPhone 16e boasts features akin to flagship models, such as the powerful chip for Apple Intelligence. Analysts note a declining share of iPhone revenue from budget lines, underscoring the iPhone 16e's potential to capture cost-sensitive markets.

The iPhone 16e is poised for a major rollout, with pre-orders commencing on February 21 in 59 countries, including the U.S., China, and India. The phone, which supports Apple Intelligence and uses a new in-house modem for connectivity, signifies Apple's shift towards innovation amidst slowing sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)