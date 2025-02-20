Left Menu

Apple Targets Mid-Market with AI-Powered iPhone 16e

Apple introduces the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly phone leveraging artificial intelligence, aiming to attract mid-market consumers, particularly in China and India. The launch comes as sales of Apple's budget phones declined. Featuring a powerful A18 chip, the phone lacks a wide-angle lens found in pricier models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:28 IST
Apple Targets Mid-Market with AI-Powered iPhone 16e

In a strategic move to reclaim mid-market consumers, Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, a budget-conscious phone equipped with artificial intelligence, on Wednesday. This new release, targeting markets in China and India, eliminates the SE series label and challenges Android rivals with AI integration.

This latest entry-level phone, priced at $599, represents a $170 increase from its predecessor, the SE. Despite the hike, the iPhone 16e boasts features akin to flagship models, such as the powerful chip for Apple Intelligence. Analysts note a declining share of iPhone revenue from budget lines, underscoring the iPhone 16e's potential to capture cost-sensitive markets.

The iPhone 16e is poised for a major rollout, with pre-orders commencing on February 21 in 59 countries, including the U.S., China, and India. The phone, which supports Apple Intelligence and uses a new in-house modem for connectivity, signifies Apple's shift towards innovation amidst slowing sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025