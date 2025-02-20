Left Menu

IRS Restructuring: Layoffs and Challenges Ahead

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will lay off approximately 6,700 probationary employees, potentially impacting its operations during the vital tax-filing season. These employees, who have been with the agency for less than one to two years, face fewer job protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:50 IST
IRS Restructuring: Layoffs and Challenges Ahead

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to lay off around 6,700 employees as part of a restructuring effort, according to sources familiar with the situation. This move could pose significant challenges for the agency, particularly during the crucial tax-filing season.

The affected employees are primarily probationary workers, who typically have been with the IRS for less than one to two years. Unlike their longer-tenured counterparts, these individuals have fewer job protections, making them more vulnerable to layoffs.

The IRS employs a total of approximately 17,000 probationary workers. This reduction in workforce may strain the agency's resources at a time when efficient tax collection is critical for federal revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

