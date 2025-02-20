IRS Restructuring: Layoffs and Challenges Ahead
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will lay off approximately 6,700 probationary employees, potentially impacting its operations during the vital tax-filing season. These employees, who have been with the agency for less than one to two years, face fewer job protections.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to lay off around 6,700 employees as part of a restructuring effort, according to sources familiar with the situation. This move could pose significant challenges for the agency, particularly during the crucial tax-filing season.
The affected employees are primarily probationary workers, who typically have been with the IRS for less than one to two years. Unlike their longer-tenured counterparts, these individuals have fewer job protections, making them more vulnerable to layoffs.
The IRS employs a total of approximately 17,000 probationary workers. This reduction in workforce may strain the agency's resources at a time when efficient tax collection is critical for federal revenue.
