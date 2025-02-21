Fed Official Warns Against Easing Bank Rules

Left Menu

Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, Michael, warns against softening bank rules and supervision. As he prepares to step down, he urges the completion of international capital standards to prevent firms from being exposed to surprise financial shocks.

Updated: 21-02-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 01:00 IST
In a stern warning, the Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael, cautioned against easing banking regulations that could expose financial institutions to unexpected shocks.

Michael, set to depart from his regulatory role in February, emphasized the importance of maintaining stringent oversight and completing international capital standards.

His warning comes amid concerns that significant relaxation of existing rules could jeopardize financial stability and leave firms vulnerable to unanticipated disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

