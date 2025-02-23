Telegram Faces $640,000 Fine for Delays in Tackling Extremist Content

Australia's online safety regulator has imposed a fine of approximately $640,000 on Telegram for failing to promptly address questions regarding its preventive measures against child abuse and violent extremist content. The e-Safety Commission had initially requested responses from various social media platforms including YouTube, X, Facebook, Reddit, and Telegram in March 2024 concerning their methods to curb extremist activities. These platforms, the Commission argues, are not doing enough to limit extremists utilizing live-stream features, algorithms, and recommendation systems to gain followers.

In this ongoing scrutiny, Telegram and Reddit were specifically questioned about their strategies to counter child sexual abuse materials. Telegram was supposed to respond by May, but delayed its submission until October. Julie Inman Grant, the e-Safety Commissioner, emphasized that timely transparency is a legal obligation in Australia, underscoring the significance of compliance with national laws. She further criticized Telegram's delay, which hindered the implementation of Australia's online safety protocols.

Compounding Telegram's woes, the platform and its founder Pavel Durov, who is under investigation in France for allegedly facilitating illegal activities, are facing increased global scrutiny. Grant insisted on the necessity for Big Tech to be transparent to thwart the misuse of their services, highlighting the increased risk from online extremist materials. Should Telegram fail to pay the fine, the e-Safety Commission plans to pursue the matter in court.

