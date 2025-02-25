Apple's $500 Billion U.S. Bet: A Strategic Dance Amid Tariffs

Apple announced a monumental $500 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years, showcasing its commitment to domestic development. This investment includes a new factory in Texas dedicated to artificial intelligence servers, and aims to create around 20,000 research and development jobs across the country.

The investment decision follows reports of a meeting between Apple CEO Tim Cook and former President Donald Trump, emphasizing a strategic alignment as Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports pose challenges to Apple's production models. Despite Trump's imposition of 10% tariffs, Apple has managed to secure some waivers to continue its operations smoothly.

In addition to its manufacturing ambitions, Apple plans to double its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to $10 billion and open a new manufacturing academy in Michigan. These moves illustrate Apple's strategic balancing act as it works to enhance its U.S. manufacturing capabilities while navigating the complex landscape of global tariffs and industrial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)