India’s Semiconductor Leap: 'Made in India' Chip Ready by 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the first 'Made in India' semiconductor chip will be ready for production by 2025. At the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, he highlighted significant growth in India's electronics manufacturing sector and initiatives to train engineers under the Future Skills Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development for India's tech industry, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the country's first 'Made in India' semiconductor chip will be ready for production by 2025. Speaking at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Vaishnaw emphasized the rapid progress of India's electronics manufacturing sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with two new electronic manufacturing clusters approved in Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, 85 companies are thriving in the state's electronics manufacturing sector, underscoring the success of the current government's policies. The sector is now valued at Rs 10 lakh crore, with exports, including mobiles, laptops, and telecom equipment, accounting for Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The initiative also plans to train 85,000 engineers to support semiconductor and electronics manufacturing advancements.

The minister also highlighted the partnership between Indian Railways and Madhya Pradesh for renewable energy projects, aligning with the government's focus on infrastructure investment and other key areas to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The government remains committed to driving transformative growth in the nation's tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

