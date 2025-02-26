Left Menu

The Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future

Rare earth metals are crucial in today’s technology, powering devices from smartphones to wind turbines. Despite their name, they are relatively common but hard to mine and process. China dominates production, influencing global supply. The industry faces environmental and health challenges due to the extraction and processing techniques used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:19 IST
The Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future

Rare earth metals are in the spotlight as the demand surges for electronic devices and renewable energy solutions. These 17 elements are essential for manufacturing consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and military hardware. As governments look to secure their supply chains, the global focus has sharpened on these resources.

China controls a significant portion of the world's rare earth production, supplying about 60% of the mined elements and 90% of the processed output. This dominance allows Beijing to influence global supply chains through its quotas on production and export, causing worldwide ripple effects in several industries.

Despite their misleading name, rare earths are not scarce but are hard to extract as they are dispersed in low concentrations worldwide. The extraction and processing pose environmental challenges, including toxic waste production. The industry is under pressure to adopt more environmentally friendly practices, making it a focal point for future innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025