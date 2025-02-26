Eli Lilly's $27 Billion U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

Eli Lilly announced a massive $27 billion investment to construct four new manufacturing facilities in the United States, aiming to bolster its domestic operations amidst potential import duties proposed by the Trump administration. The drugmaker shared details of this initiative during a press conference in Washington on Wednesday.

The planned sites, expected to be completed within five years, will generate approximately 3,000 jobs for skilled professionals, including engineers and scientists, alongside 10,000 construction roles. Lilly plans to reveal the locations of these plants later this year.

Following discussions with President Donald Trump—who has pressured pharmaceutical companies to increase U.S.-based production—Lilly CEO David Ricks emphasized that the investment aligns with efforts to revitalize domestic manufacturing. Lilly's expansion contributes to a broader trend of companies committing to U.S. manufacturing growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)