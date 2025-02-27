Cryptocurrency CEO Extradited to U.S. Amid Market Manipulation Allegations

Aleksei Andriunin, the founder and CEO of Gotbit, a cryptocurrency financial services firm, has been extradited from Portugal to the United States. He faces charges related to market manipulation and wire fraud, unveiled in the FBI's groundbreaking Operation Token Mirrors.

Andriunin, who appeared in Boston federal court following his extradition, was indicted on charges of participating in a scheme to manipulate the market for digital tokens. His company, Gotbit, is accused of wash trading to artificially inflate trading volumes.

The FBI's novel approach involved creating a digital token to aid their investigation, resulting in charges against 15 individuals and three firms. Prosecutors allege Gotbit engaged in market manipulation from 2018 to 2024, earning millions from cryptocurrencies like Saitama and Robo Inu.

