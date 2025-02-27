Cryptocurrency CEO Extradited to U.S. Amid Market Manipulation Allegations
Aleksei Andriunin, CEO of Gotbit, has been extradited from Portugal to the U.S. to face charges of market manipulation and fraud. The charges involve wash trading of cryptocurrencies to inflate trading volumes, uncovered by the FBI's Operation Token Mirrors.
Aleksei Andriunin, the founder and CEO of Gotbit, a cryptocurrency financial services firm, has been extradited from Portugal to the United States. He faces charges related to market manipulation and wire fraud, unveiled in the FBI's groundbreaking Operation Token Mirrors.
Andriunin, who appeared in Boston federal court following his extradition, was indicted on charges of participating in a scheme to manipulate the market for digital tokens. His company, Gotbit, is accused of wash trading to artificially inflate trading volumes.
The FBI's novel approach involved creating a digital token to aid their investigation, resulting in charges against 15 individuals and three firms. Prosecutors allege Gotbit engaged in market manipulation from 2018 to 2024, earning millions from cryptocurrencies like Saitama and Robo Inu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Mounts Over Kash Patel's Nomination as FBI Director
FBI Nominee Kash Patel Sparks Controversy: Senate Panel Approval Amidst Ethical Concerns
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to FBI Directorship
Senate Committee Approves Controversial FBI Nominee Kash Patel
Controversial FBI Nominee Advances Amidst Partisan Turmoil