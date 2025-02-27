Left Menu

Exploring Galaxies, Moonshots, and Seed Vaults: A Sci-Fi Reality

Science news highlights include NASA's SPHEREx mission to explore the Big Bang aftermath, SpaceX's plan to deploy Starlink for the FAA, Svalbard Seed Vault's new samples to safeguard crop diversity, and Intuitive Machines' second moon landing mission. These initiatives highlight technological advancements and efforts in space exploration and environmental preservation.

Updated: 27-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:28 IST
In science news, NASA gears up to launch SPHEREx, a telescope designed to probe cosmic events post-Big Bang, via SpaceX Falcon 9. This mission aims to unlock mysteries of the universe and find water in the Milky Way.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX intends to enhance the U.S. FAA's airspace network using its Starlink satellite terminals, Bloomberg News reports. This initiative could revolutionize air traffic systems by improving communication technologies.

Additionally, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault adds over 14,000 seed samples as a safeguard against global crises, preserving essential genetic diversity. Intuitive Machines, back for a second lunar mission, prepares Athena for its journey to the moon, highlighting ongoing commercial space exploration advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

