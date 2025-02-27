Nvidia's AI Forecast Brightens Wall Street Amidst Trade Tensions

The U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday, lifted by Nvidia's encouraging AI forecast which alleviated worries about waning industry demand. As investors evaluated the impact of the Trump administration's ongoing global trade threats, Nvidia advanced 2.2% in premarket trading despite slower revenue growth and a less-than-expected first-quarter gross margin outlook.

Other chip companies like Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also saw growth. Meanwhile, major tech players Microsoft and Meta, key Nvidia clients, recovered from previous declines. However, the emergence of cost-effective AI models from China's DeepSeek and uncertainty in tech spending continue to shape the Wall Street landscape.

The stock indices indicated mixed trends amid broader market dynamics. At 07:12 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq E-minis experienced gains, though signs of economic slowdown and trade policy anxieties persist. Market participants remain attentive to economic reports, potential Fed rate adjustments, and comments from policymakers influencing monetary strategies.

