Luxury Giants Eye Versace as Acquisition Race Heats Up

Multiple fashion companies, including Prada, are expressing interest in acquiring Versace. Capri Holdings is reportedly working with Barclays to facilitate a potential sale, granting Prada access to Versace's financial data. Renzo Rosso of OTB also showed interest, but no decisions have been made regarding the acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:19 IST
MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The fashion world is abuzz with speculation as several luxury companies express interest in acquiring the iconic Italian label Versace. This comes amid reports that Capri Holdings has enlisted Barclays to explore a possible sale of the brand.

Notably, Prada has emerged as a key player in this potential acquisition spree. Sources reveal that Prada has been granted exclusive access to Versace's financial details, preceding other interested parties as they assess the opportunity over a four-week period. Prada's potential bid is still under consideration, with no firm decision made yet.

Adding to the intrigue, Renzo Rosso, founder of the Italian fashion company Only The Brave (OTB), has publicly stated his interest in acquiring Versace. However, the outcome remains uncertain as interested parties continue their evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

