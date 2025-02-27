Luxury Giants Eye Versace as Acquisition Race Heats Up

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The fashion world is abuzz with speculation as several luxury companies express interest in acquiring the iconic Italian label Versace. This comes amid reports that Capri Holdings has enlisted Barclays to explore a possible sale of the brand.

Notably, Prada has emerged as a key player in this potential acquisition spree. Sources reveal that Prada has been granted exclusive access to Versace's financial details, preceding other interested parties as they assess the opportunity over a four-week period. Prada's potential bid is still under consideration, with no firm decision made yet.

Adding to the intrigue, Renzo Rosso, founder of the Italian fashion company Only The Brave (OTB), has publicly stated his interest in acquiring Versace. However, the outcome remains uncertain as interested parties continue their evaluations.

