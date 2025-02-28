China-Pakistan Space Collaboration: A New Frontier

China and Pakistan have inked a groundbreaking cooperation agreement focused on the selection and training of Pakistani astronauts, according to a report by Xinhua.

This agreement signifies the first time China will extend its expertise to train astronauts from another nation. The collaborative effort signals a strengthening partnership between the two countries in the realm of space exploration.

In a historic move, China's space station is poised to welcome its inaugural foreign astronaut, projected to occur within the upcoming years, highlighting the evolving landscape of international space cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)