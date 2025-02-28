Left Menu

China-Pakistan Space Collaboration: A New Frontier

China and Pakistan have signed a historic agreement for the selection and training of Pakistani astronauts, marking China's first venture into training astronauts for another country. Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut to China's space station within the next few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and Pakistan have inked a groundbreaking cooperation agreement focused on the selection and training of Pakistani astronauts, according to a report by Xinhua.

This agreement signifies the first time China will extend its expertise to train astronauts from another nation. The collaborative effort signals a strengthening partnership between the two countries in the realm of space exploration.

In a historic move, China's space station is poised to welcome its inaugural foreign astronaut, projected to occur within the upcoming years, highlighting the evolving landscape of international space cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

