General Motors' Electric Revolution: Can GM Sustain its EV Momentum?

General Motors is intensifying its electric vehicle push, now boasting the broadest EV lineup in the U.S. market. Despite past failures, GM aims to maintain momentum against competitors like Tesla, yet faces challenges from potential policy changes and the ambitious goal of an all-electric fleet by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:40 IST
After years of investment and numerous false starts, General Motors is revving up its electric vehicle (EV) campaign, seizing a larger share of the EV market from industry leader Tesla. With an expanded lineup, GM aims to convert more mainstream buyers, though substantial obstacles remain on the road ahead.

Despite aggressive pricing strategies and a growing number of models, GM's challenges are compounded by potential changes in U.S. government policies, including a possible end to the $7,500 EV subsidy. Analysts warn that such developments could hamper GM's efforts to hit a crucial momentum milestone by 2025.

GM's ambitious 2035 target for an all-electric fleet hinges on overcoming hurdles like its profitable gas-powered truck and SUV segment, as well as innovating battery technology to enhance the affordability and capability of its electric vehicles for mass-market success.

