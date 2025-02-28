UK Launches Innovation Hub to Revolutionize Defence Sector

Britain is set to establish an innovation hub aimed at collaborating with defence firms to expedite the development and deployment of military technologies. This strategic move is designed to reform the sector and bolster economic growth in the country.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an ambitious target of 3% for the next parliamentary term starting in 2029. Finance minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the synergy between national security and economic growth, highlighting the creation of high-skilled, well-paid jobs across the UK.

The innovation unit will officially be launched alongside Reeves' economic update on March 26 and is anticipated to support thousands of jobs, underscoring the Labour government's commitment to leveraging the defence industry as a catalyst for economic prosperity.

