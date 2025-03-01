Zelenskiy's D.C. Appearances Canceled: A Diplomatic Setback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's anticipated visit to Washington, D.C., faced an unexpected change of plans. The leader's scheduled appearance at the Hudson Institute was called off, as stated by the institute's executive vice president Joel Scanlon.

In addition to the Hudson Institute event, Zelenskiy was also slated to speak at the Ukrainian House in D.C. on Friday. However, this event was similarly canceled, confirmed a Ukrainian official privy to the arrangements.

The reasons for these step-backs were not immediately clear, prompting discussions among diplomats and event organizers alike as they navigate the implications of these cancellations on U.S.-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)