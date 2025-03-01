End Of An Era: Microsoft To Retire Skype In May
Microsoft will retire Skype in May, transitioning to Microsoft Teams. Skype, a pioneer in internet voice/video calls, was pivotal in virtual communication. Despite its early success, the rise of Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom, especially during the pandemic, led to Skype's decline in popularity.
Microsoft has announced that it will retire Skype, the pioneering video-calling service it acquired for $8.5 billion in 2011, by May this year. The decision marks a shift toward Microsoft Teams, the company's leading platform for videoconferencing and team collaboration, as it looks to consolidate its communication services to compete with rivals.
Skype, which began in 2003 in Tallinn, Estonia, was a trailblazer in using the internet for telephone calls through VOIP technology. Acquired by eBay in 2005 and later by Microsoft in 2011, Skype became synonymous with video and voice communications, transforming how people globally connected, from multinational corporations to everyday users seeking affordable communication options.
However, Microsoft's strategic focus on Teams, alongside the rise of Slack and platforms like Zoom, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to Skype's gradual decline. Despite its reduced relevance, Skype's legacy as a virtual communication innovator endures, having paved the way for strengthening remote connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- Skype
- Teams
- videoconferencing
- remote work
- VOIP
- communication
- Zoom
- Slack
- technology
ALSO READ
Chaos at New Delhi Station: Miscommunication Sparks Deadly Stampede
Sebi's Revised CAS Timelines Streamline Investor Communication
Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels
Synergy Quantum: Leading the Charge in Quantum-secured Communication
Diplomatic Dialogue: Russia and U.S. Begin Communication