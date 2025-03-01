Left Menu

End Of An Era: Microsoft To Retire Skype In May

Microsoft will retire Skype in May, transitioning to Microsoft Teams. Skype, a pioneer in internet voice/video calls, was pivotal in virtual communication. Despite its early success, the rise of Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom, especially during the pandemic, led to Skype's decline in popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-03-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:14 IST
End Of An Era: Microsoft To Retire Skype In May

Microsoft has announced that it will retire Skype, the pioneering video-calling service it acquired for $8.5 billion in 2011, by May this year. The decision marks a shift toward Microsoft Teams, the company's leading platform for videoconferencing and team collaboration, as it looks to consolidate its communication services to compete with rivals.

Skype, which began in 2003 in Tallinn, Estonia, was a trailblazer in using the internet for telephone calls through VOIP technology. Acquired by eBay in 2005 and later by Microsoft in 2011, Skype became synonymous with video and voice communications, transforming how people globally connected, from multinational corporations to everyday users seeking affordable communication options.

However, Microsoft's strategic focus on Teams, alongside the rise of Slack and platforms like Zoom, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to Skype's gradual decline. Despite its reduced relevance, Skype's legacy as a virtual communication innovator endures, having paved the way for strengthening remote connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025