End Of An Era: Microsoft To Retire Skype In May

Microsoft has announced that it will retire Skype, the pioneering video-calling service it acquired for $8.5 billion in 2011, by May this year. The decision marks a shift toward Microsoft Teams, the company's leading platform for videoconferencing and team collaboration, as it looks to consolidate its communication services to compete with rivals.

Skype, which began in 2003 in Tallinn, Estonia, was a trailblazer in using the internet for telephone calls through VOIP technology. Acquired by eBay in 2005 and later by Microsoft in 2011, Skype became synonymous with video and voice communications, transforming how people globally connected, from multinational corporations to everyday users seeking affordable communication options.

However, Microsoft's strategic focus on Teams, alongside the rise of Slack and platforms like Zoom, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to Skype's gradual decline. Despite its reduced relevance, Skype's legacy as a virtual communication innovator endures, having paved the way for strengthening remote connections.

