Ensuring Inclusive Digital Radio Transition for Rural and Underprivileged Communities: Kenny Morolong

The shift to digital radio must not marginalize rural and underprivileged communities, emphasized Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong. Speaking at the Northern Conference of the National Community Radio Forum (NCRF) in Kuruman on Friday, Morolong underscored the importance of ensuring accessibility and inclusivity as the media landscape evolves.

“Today, we see new innovations in Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), internet radio, and mobile-based radio services. These advancements offer greater accessibility and interactivity, allowing audiences to receive and engage with news in real time. However, we must ensure that the transition to digital does not leave behind those in rural and underprivileged areas who still rely on traditional radio as their primary source of information,” Morolong stated.

Community Radio's Crucial Role in Democracy and Development

Morolong highlighted the essential role of media in fostering democracy, facilitating dialogue, and ensuring government accountability. He noted that in South Africa, the government recognizes the media's power in strengthening democratic institutions and empowering citizens.

Radio played a pivotal role during the anti-apartheid struggle, offering an alternative voice when mainstream media was restricted. Post-apartheid, the broadcasting sector has expanded to reflect South Africa's linguistic and cultural diversity.

“As South Africa celebrates 30 years of Freedom and Democracy, we acknowledge that our celebration coincides with 30 years of community media, 102 years of broadcasting, and 21 years since the establishment of the MDDA [Media Development and Diversity Agency]. Community radio is an essential and dynamic sector within broadcasting that is philosophically and structurally distinct from both commercial and public service models. It is owned and controlled by communities, autonomous from commercial interests, and maintains a participatory relationship with its constituent communities,” he explained.

Challenges Facing Community Radio in the Digital Age

While the transition from AM and FM frequencies to digital streaming and podcasting is revolutionizing audio content consumption, challenges persist. South Africa boasts a vibrant community radio sector with approximately 285 licensed community stations covering diverse geographic, religious, and cultural interests in multiple languages. The number of community radio stations has more than doubled from 133 in 2012, and listenership continues to rise.

However, Morolong cautioned that survival remains a pressing concern, particularly for stations serving poor, rural communities. “The battle for sustainability often diverts stations from their core mandate of fostering community involvement, improving program quality, and maintaining relevance. The financial burden forces stations to focus on advertising revenue rather than exploring alternative income streams, such as sponsorships, membership fees, and community donations,” he said.

A significant challenge to sustainability is the reliance on advertising revenue, limited funding from the MDDA, and government advertising. Morolong emphasized that sustainability must be viewed holistically, incorporating financial stability, good governance, and high-quality programming.

“As the Presidency, we do not take our role at the MDDA for granted. We are mindful that South Africans are at the heart of our work. We remain committed to supporting the MDDA in promoting access, ownership, diversity, and the empowerment of marginalized languages and communities,” he asserted.

Strengthening Community Radio Through Collaboration

Morolong recognized the NCRF as a crucial advocate for the community radio sector.

“Organizations like the National Community Radio Forum play an indispensable role in strengthening the sector. The NCRF has been a unifying force, championing the rights and sustainability of community broadcasters nationwide. As the government, we support the NCRF's mission and look forward to forging stronger partnerships between government, media stakeholders, and the NCRF to build a resilient, independent, and sustainable community broadcasting sector,” he stated.

G20 and Community Radio's Role in Public Awareness

He also announced that the Government Communication and Information Service (GCIS) will utilize community media, particularly community radio, to communicate South Africa's G20 Presidency agenda.

“Community radio will play a vital role in bringing the agenda and discussions of the G20 to our people. This initiative ensures that communities across the province and the nation stay informed about key developments and meetings throughout the year,” he said.

South Africa holds the G20 Presidency under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability,” reflecting the country’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. Through community radio, South Africans will gain greater insight into the significance of the G20 discussions and their impact on local and global affairs.

Conclusion

As digital transformation accelerates, Morolong reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind in the transition to digital radio. By strengthening partnerships, addressing sustainability challenges, and leveraging community media for national dialogue, South Africa can ensure that community radio remains a powerful and inclusive platform for all.