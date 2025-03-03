TSMC's Billion-Dollar Gamble: U.S. Expansion and High-Tech Ambitions
TSMC CEO C. C. Wei is set to meet former President Trump to discuss the semiconductor giant's $100 billion U.S. investment. The company plans to enhance its presence with Arizona factories, supported by U.S. subsidies and the CHIPS Act, amid expectations of advanced technology production by 2028.
TSMC CEO C. C. Wei is scheduled to meet with former President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the Taiwanese company's ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States, as confirmed by the firm. The high-profile meeting underscores TSMC's commitment to expanding its semiconductor operations on American soil.
In recent developments, the U.S. Commerce Department, during President Biden's tenure, sanctioned a $6.6 billion government subsidy for TSMC's U.S. unit, mainly focused on facilitating semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. This move aligns with the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarks $52.7 billion for domestic semiconductor production and research efforts.
Amidst these advancements, TSMC intends to construct its second Arizona factory by 2028, dedicated to producing 2-nanometer technology chips. The initiative is expected to cement TSMC's role as a key player in cutting-edge chip manufacturing, leveraging $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funds and additional government loans.
