TSMC's Billion-Dollar Gamble: U.S. Expansion and High-Tech Ambitions

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei is scheduled to meet with former President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the Taiwanese company's ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States, as confirmed by the firm. The high-profile meeting underscores TSMC's commitment to expanding its semiconductor operations on American soil.

In recent developments, the U.S. Commerce Department, during President Biden's tenure, sanctioned a $6.6 billion government subsidy for TSMC's U.S. unit, mainly focused on facilitating semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. This move aligns with the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarks $52.7 billion for domestic semiconductor production and research efforts.

Amidst these advancements, TSMC intends to construct its second Arizona factory by 2028, dedicated to producing 2-nanometer technology chips. The initiative is expected to cement TSMC's role as a key player in cutting-edge chip manufacturing, leveraging $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funds and additional government loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)