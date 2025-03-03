Left Menu

TSMC's Billion-Dollar Gamble: U.S. Expansion and High-Tech Ambitions

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei is set to meet former President Trump to discuss the semiconductor giant's $100 billion U.S. investment. The company plans to enhance its presence with Arizona factories, supported by U.S. subsidies and the CHIPS Act, amid expectations of advanced technology production by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:16 IST
TSMC's Billion-Dollar Gamble: U.S. Expansion and High-Tech Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei is scheduled to meet with former President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the Taiwanese company's ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States, as confirmed by the firm. The high-profile meeting underscores TSMC's commitment to expanding its semiconductor operations on American soil.

In recent developments, the U.S. Commerce Department, during President Biden's tenure, sanctioned a $6.6 billion government subsidy for TSMC's U.S. unit, mainly focused on facilitating semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. This move aligns with the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which earmarks $52.7 billion for domestic semiconductor production and research efforts.

Amidst these advancements, TSMC intends to construct its second Arizona factory by 2028, dedicated to producing 2-nanometer technology chips. The initiative is expected to cement TSMC's role as a key player in cutting-edge chip manufacturing, leveraging $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funds and additional government loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025