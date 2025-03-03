Left Menu

Carnival Tragedy: Car Rams Into Mannheim Crowd, Raising Security Concerns

In Mannheim, Germany, a car drove into a crowd, killing two and injuring several others during carnival celebrations. The 40-year-old driver acted alone and without political motivation. Security was heightened due to previous attacks and threats, impacting carnival events across the country.

Updated: 03-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:30 IST
Carnival Tragedy: Car Rams Into Mannheim Crowd, Raising Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A car plowed into a gathered crowd during carnival festivities in Mannheim, Germany, on Monday, resulting in two fatalities and severe injuries to others. The incident cast a shadow over the region's celebrations, which had already seen heightened police vigilance due to attack concerns.

Authorities detained the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate, confirming he acted solo with no political motives. The incident raised questions regarding carnival's safety, echoing past violent episodes like those in Magdeburg and Munich.

Following online threats linked to the Islamic State regarding carnival parades in Cologne and Nuremberg, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser skipped Cologne's parade. Celebrations continued elsewhere with traditional costumes and satire-laden floats, despite security anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

