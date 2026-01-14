Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Industrial Fire in Rostov-on-Don

A Ukrainian drone attack led to an industrial fire and damaged multiple apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Mayor Aleksandr Skryabin indicated that the attack was repelled in the city's western districts but resulted in significant damage. The incident was reported on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 06:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation, a Ukrainian drone attack triggered an industrial fire and damaged several apartment buildings in the southern Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don. The city's mayor, Aleksandr Skryabin, confirmed the attack on Wednesday.

Air defenses were reportedly active in countering the assault over the western districts of the city. Despite their efforts, debris resulting from the attack caused considerable destruction, exacerbating the fire and impacting residential areas.

The details of the attack and its aftermath were communicated by Mayor Skryabin via the Telegram messaging application, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

