In a recent escalation, a Ukrainian drone attack triggered an industrial fire and damaged several apartment buildings in the southern Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don. The city's mayor, Aleksandr Skryabin, confirmed the attack on Wednesday.

Air defenses were reportedly active in countering the assault over the western districts of the city. Despite their efforts, debris resulting from the attack caused considerable destruction, exacerbating the fire and impacting residential areas.

The details of the attack and its aftermath were communicated by Mayor Skryabin via the Telegram messaging application, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.