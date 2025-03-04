TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Investment Leap
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) plans to announce a $100 billion investment in U.S. chip production, building additional factories to reduce reliance on Asian semiconductors. TSMC, a major supplier to U.S. hardware firms, joins other firms investing billions in the U.S. to bolster domestic industries.
In a significant move to boost the United States' semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is set to announce a $100 billion investment, according to sources. This development aligns with President Trump's strategy to bolster domestic industries and reduce reliance on Asian-made semiconductors.
As the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC will unveil this substantial investment during a meeting with President Trump. The announcement will include plans for additional chip factories in the U.S., reflecting an ongoing effort to increase domestic production and address economic concerns.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly surrounding Taiwan's position as a leading chip producer, the U.S. administration under both Trump and Biden has been actively encouraging semiconductor firms to establish a presence in the country. TSMC's investment follows major commitments by other international investors, signaling a transformative period for the U.S. tech sector.
