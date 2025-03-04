Left Menu

TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Investment Leap

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) plans to announce a $100 billion investment in U.S. chip production, building additional factories to reduce reliance on Asian semiconductors. TSMC, a major supplier to U.S. hardware firms, joins other firms investing billions in the U.S. to bolster domestic industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:01 IST
TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Investment Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to boost the United States' semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is set to announce a $100 billion investment, according to sources. This development aligns with President Trump's strategy to bolster domestic industries and reduce reliance on Asian-made semiconductors.

As the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC will unveil this substantial investment during a meeting with President Trump. The announcement will include plans for additional chip factories in the U.S., reflecting an ongoing effort to increase domestic production and address economic concerns.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly surrounding Taiwan's position as a leading chip producer, the U.S. administration under both Trump and Biden has been actively encouraging semiconductor firms to establish a presence in the country. TSMC's investment follows major commitments by other international investors, signaling a transformative period for the U.S. tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025