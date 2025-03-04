TSMC's $100 Billion Investment: America's Semiconductor Revolution

In a landmark move, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is set to invest $100 billion in the United States, President Donald Trump announced, enhancing the company's prior $65 billion commitment. The semiconductor behemoth, whose clientele includes Apple, Intel, and Nvidia, aims to strengthen its footprint in the US.

TSMC has begun constructing three factories in Arizona following lucrative subsidies from the Biden administration, with its first plant already producing 4-nanometre chips. During a White House appearance with TSMC's CEO C C Wei, Trump lauded the investment as a crucial step towards economic security, emphasizing semiconductors as the 'backbone of the 21st-century economy.'

This initiative aligns with former President Joe Biden's $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, seeking to rejuvenate US chip production post-pandemic. Donald Trump, however, favors tariffs over federal incentives to stimulate domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, the geopolitical climate remains tense, with China's claims over Taiwan impacting strategic investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)