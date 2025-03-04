Senator Markey Calls for Public Hearing on Musk's Influence on FAA Contracts

In a pressing move, Democratic Senator Ed Markey on Monday called for immediate congressional hearings to examine the statements made by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) air traffic control IT systems.

Markey's call comes amidst Musk's criticism of the FAA telecom infrastructure, linked to an ongoing $2.4 billion contract with Verizon, amid reports suggesting possible interference from Musk's satellite service, Starlink. The Senate Commerce Committee has been spotlighted for its role in convening the much-needed public discourse.

Concerns over potential conflicts of interest have mounted following Democratic Representative Sharice Davids' remarks about Musk's influence on a competitively awarded FAA contract. Meanwhile, the FAA is currently assessing contract details while grappling with organizational changes marked by significant employee reductions.

