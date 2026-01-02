Left Menu

Starlink's Satellite Safety Overhaul: Lowering Orbits for a Safer Space

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite network, plans to lower its satellite orbits from 550 km to 480 km by 2026 to enhance space safety. This decision follows an incident where a satellite experienced an anomaly. Lowering orbits reduces debris and collision risks amidst increasing satellite deployments.

SpaceX's satellite network, Starlink, has announced a significant reconfiguration plan to enhance space safety by adjusting the orbits of its satellites. By 2026, Starlink will lower its satellites from 550 kilometers to 480 kilometers, aiming to reduce orbital debris and collision risks.

The announcement comes after a previous anomaly involving one of Starlink's satellites, which created a small amount of debris and severed communication with the spacecraft at 418 kilometers altitude. The incident highlighted the importance of mitigating kinetic accidents in space, prompting Starlink's decision.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX's vice president of Starlink engineering, emphasized the benefits of this strategic move. "Lowering the satellites results in condensing Starlink orbits, which will increase space safety in several ways," Nicolls explained. This initiative aligns with the rapid growth of satellite deployments for internet services, as more companies and nations join the race to expand space-based communications.

