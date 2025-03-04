Left Menu

TSMC's $100 Billion Investment: Bolstering U.S. Semiconductor Dominance

Taiwan's TSMC plans a $100 billion investment to build five new chip facilities in the U.S., aiming to reduce reliance on Asian semiconductors. The expansion boosts U.S. production and creates 40,000 jobs, aligning with national security goals. This follows the 2022 CHIPS Act promoting American semiconductor manufacturing.

Updated: 04-03-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 04:23 IST
In a significant move to solidify its presence in the U.S. semiconductor industry, Taiwan's leading chipmaker TSMC announced a colossal $100 billion investment plan. The development, disclosed by CEO C.C. Wei alongside former U.S. President Trump, involves constructing five additional facilities, marking a major step in reducing reliance on Asian manufacturing.

The expansive outlay aims to enhance domestic production capabilities, fostering job creation with an estimated 40,000 construction roles over four years. This aligns with strategic national security objectives, securing a stable supply chain for essential components for U.S. tech giants like Nvidia and Qualcomm.

This announcement follows the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which incentivizes local semiconductor production with a $52.7 billion subsidy package, reinforcing government efforts to mitigate risks associated with over-dependence on Taiwan, amid geopolitical tensions with China.

