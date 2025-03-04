India's Digital Leadership Celebrated at CIO Awards 2025

The Economic Times recently hosted the 2nd edition of its CIO Awards for Enterprise IT Excellence, spotlighting transformative leaders shaping India's digital future. The ceremony, attended by renowned figures like Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, saw 24 winners recognized for innovations in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Receiving over 750 nominations, the awards showcase pioneering technology implementations across various sectors. Key areas include cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and enterprise automation, reflecting the critical role of technology leadership in business transformation.

An esteemed jury assessed the submissions, emphasizing innovation, scalability, and business impact. The awards covered 13 categories, from Digital Enterprise of India to Automated IT Management and Cybersecurity, illustrating how technology drives national competitiveness and operational resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)