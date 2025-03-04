Left Menu

India's Digital Leadership Celebrated at CIO Awards 2025

The Economic Times hosts its 2nd annual CIO Awards 2025, recognizing India's digital leadership. Over 750 nominations highlighted transformative enterprise technology implementations. Leaders like Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Anurag Thakur presented awards to winners demonstrating innovation in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, highlighting their strategic role in India's competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:43 IST
India's Digital Leadership Celebrated at CIO Awards 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Times recently hosted the 2nd edition of its CIO Awards for Enterprise IT Excellence, spotlighting transformative leaders shaping India's digital future. The ceremony, attended by renowned figures like Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, saw 24 winners recognized for innovations in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Receiving over 750 nominations, the awards showcase pioneering technology implementations across various sectors. Key areas include cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and enterprise automation, reflecting the critical role of technology leadership in business transformation.

An esteemed jury assessed the submissions, emphasizing innovation, scalability, and business impact. The awards covered 13 categories, from Digital Enterprise of India to Automated IT Management and Cybersecurity, illustrating how technology drives national competitiveness and operational resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025