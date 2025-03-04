India's Digital Leadership Celebrated at CIO Awards 2025
The Economic Times hosts its 2nd annual CIO Awards 2025, recognizing India's digital leadership. Over 750 nominations highlighted transformative enterprise technology implementations. Leaders like Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Anurag Thakur presented awards to winners demonstrating innovation in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, highlighting their strategic role in India's competitive edge.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Times recently hosted the 2nd edition of its CIO Awards for Enterprise IT Excellence, spotlighting transformative leaders shaping India's digital future. The ceremony, attended by renowned figures like Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, saw 24 winners recognized for innovations in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Receiving over 750 nominations, the awards showcase pioneering technology implementations across various sectors. Key areas include cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and enterprise automation, reflecting the critical role of technology leadership in business transformation.
An esteemed jury assessed the submissions, emphasizing innovation, scalability, and business impact. The awards covered 13 categories, from Digital Enterprise of India to Automated IT Management and Cybersecurity, illustrating how technology drives national competitiveness and operational resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Microsoft Bolsters Polish Cybersecurity with Major Investment
NetSentries & NSTCyber Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification, Elevating Cybersecurity Standards
Raymond Ltd Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Initiates Swift Response
AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense
Goa Police Boosts Cybersecurity with Cutting-Edge Initiatives